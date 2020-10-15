Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,330,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,754,000.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

