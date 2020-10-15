El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Receives $15.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $511,400 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1,689.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. El Pollo LoCo has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $626.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.50.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. Analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

