El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) CFO Laurance Roberts Sells 5,000 Shares

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laurance Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $241,400.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Laurance Roberts sold 10,000 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

LOCO stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $626.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 115,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOCO shares. TheStreet raised El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.