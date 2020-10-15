Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

EFGSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eiffage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eiffage currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $16.60 on Monday. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.