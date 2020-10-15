Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $93.00 at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.77.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,335,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,778,301.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,725.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,715 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

