EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on EDPFY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A alerts:

Shares of EDPFY opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.