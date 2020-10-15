eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.46 on Thursday. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 380.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.