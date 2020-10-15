easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.57. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

