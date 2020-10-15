DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.73 ($65.57).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €54.47 ($64.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72. BASF SE has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €52.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

