Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DYN opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.