Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Dunkin' Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 443,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,952,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,724.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dunkin' Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.30.

DNKN stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

