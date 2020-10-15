Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,240 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,240 ($16.20).

DNLM has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price (up from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,497 ($19.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.29. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,411.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,150.78.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

