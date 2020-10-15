Dundee (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at TD Securities

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of DRUNF stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.84. Dundee has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $20.32.
