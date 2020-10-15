Dundee (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at TD Securities

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DRUNF stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.84. Dundee has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $20.32.

About Dundee

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

