DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV AS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV AS/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of DSV AS/ADR stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00. DSV AS/ADR has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

