DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DraftKings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.48.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $47.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $94,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

