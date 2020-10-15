DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Steven Joseph Murray Sells 1,545,924 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DKNG opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.92. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,973,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Cowen began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.48.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

