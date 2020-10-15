Douglas J. Seith Sells 29,161 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,169,064.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,534.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATRC opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 0.72. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 164.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 176.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 95,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 14.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

