Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

DGICA opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $418.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.70 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry C. Huber sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $32,295.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,064 shares in the company, valued at $133,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 180,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,662,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,862,514.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 285,667 shares of company stock worth $4,229,788 and have sold 161,121 shares worth $2,387,638. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 604.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 82,673 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1,794.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 52,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.