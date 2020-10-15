Donaldson Company, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Donaldson in a report issued on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of DCI opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Donaldson’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

