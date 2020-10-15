Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DPZ stock opened at $403.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $251.80 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total value of $1,048,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,125 shares of company stock worth $4,201,177 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. OTR Global upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.27.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

