DMG Mori (ETR:GIL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

DMG Mori AG (ETR:GIL) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €40.65 ($47.82) and last traded at €40.55 ($47.71). Approximately 4,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.40 ($47.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.54. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.86.

About DMG Mori (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multispindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, additive manufacturing products; and digital solutions.

