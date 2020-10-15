Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 130.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,351 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

