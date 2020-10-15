Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.99 and last traded at $38.40. 3,497,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,356,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 301,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,394,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 71,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.