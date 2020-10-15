Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Its second-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflected a bounce back, with a narrower-than-expected loss per share. Results were driven by the reopening of all its stores as of Jun 2, except for one. Moreover, it has been witnessing improved sales trends at the reopened stores, generating about 72% of the prior-year quarter’s sales between Jun 2 and Aug 1. Its bottom line gained from aggressive measures to lower excess inventory, which helped lower markdowns as well as gross margin. Gains from lower payroll expense and cost savings led to reduced operating expenses. However, soft sales trends and retail traffic have been hurting the company’s top lines in the past few months due to the pandemic. It expects to be in an operating loss position for fiscal 2020.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DDS. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

NYSE DDS opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.86. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $84.47.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.13 million. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dillard’s by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

