DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CEO Edward W. Stack Sells 709 Shares

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CEO Edward W. Stack sold 709 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $44,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edward W. Stack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Edward W. Stack sold 40,761 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $2,357,616.24.

On Monday, September 14th, Edward W. Stack sold 45,013 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $2,602,201.53.

On Thursday, September 10th, Edward W. Stack sold 59,299 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $3,412,657.45.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00.

DKS opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.67. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from DICK'S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. DICK'S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 65.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,378 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,962 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,905 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50,974 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

