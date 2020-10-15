DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.05. 2,213,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,364,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. TheStreet lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $989.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.68.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

