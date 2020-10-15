Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 196 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 6,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 35.5% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,209.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,788.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,439.10.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

