DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s (DPSGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Warburg Research cut DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

DPSGY opened at $49.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Equities analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.