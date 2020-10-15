DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DPSGY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Warburg Research downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

