DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DBOEY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.74. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

