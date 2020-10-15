Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price to $52.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.36.

Shares of FAST opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $683,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 314.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

