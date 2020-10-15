Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $103.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.42.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $89.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,337 shares of company stock worth $1,366,928. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,348,000 after acquiring an additional 459,869 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $23,911,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TransUnion by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,812,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,957,000 after purchasing an additional 295,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.