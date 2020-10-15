Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $32.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.98.

NYSE SNAP opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.64. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $735,840.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,521,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,982,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,723 shares of company stock worth $105,860,881 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Snap by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Snap by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Snap by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,930,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 289,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

