Deltashares S&P International Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Deltashares S&P International Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRI) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.25 and last traded at $45.25. 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Deltashares S&P International Managed Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltashares S&P International Managed Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.