Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $295.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DECK. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. 140166 reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.12.

DECK opened at $256.10 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $257.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,357 shares of company stock worth $8,158,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,804 shares during the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

