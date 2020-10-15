DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DCCPF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DCC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut DCC from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lowered DCC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

DCCPF stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76. DCC has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

