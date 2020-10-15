Dawson James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Dawson James restated their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Dawson James currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.44.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.37 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 424.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 996,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 806,304 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,646,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 229,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 150,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 118,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 108,792 shares in the last quarter.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

