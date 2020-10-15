Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DASTY. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $187.72 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $192.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.