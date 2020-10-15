DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.95.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $64,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

