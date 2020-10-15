CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVSI. Zacks Investment Research raised CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.95 target price on shares of CV Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th.

CV Sciences stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 66.63%. Research analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

