Curzon Energy Plc (CZN.L) (LON:CZN) Trading Up 12.9%

Curzon Energy Plc (CZN.L) (LON:CZN)’s stock price was up 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Approximately 22,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,411,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $722,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.89.

About Curzon Energy Plc (CZN.L) (LON:CZN)

Curzon Energy Plc focuses on the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas properties. The company explores for hydrocarbon liquids and gas. It primarily holds leases to approximately 45,370 acres of prospective coal bed methane lands located in Coos Bay, Oregon, the United States. Curzon Energy Plc was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

