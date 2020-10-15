Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Trading Up 6.3%

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.49 and last traded at C$4.36. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 9,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 million and a PE ratio of -30.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 16.32.

In other news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.31 per share, with a total value of C$60,404.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,404.40.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

