Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $278.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

