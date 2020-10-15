Critical Survey: CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) versus (NWXJ) (NASDAQ:NWXJ)

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) and (NWXJ) (OTCMKTS:NWXJ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of CUI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of (NWXJ) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CUI Global and (NWXJ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -1.96% -31.05% -17.86% (NWXJ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CUI Global and (NWXJ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 (NWXJ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

CUI Global presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 331.65%. Given CUI Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CUI Global is more favorable than (NWXJ).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CUI Global and (NWXJ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $23.49 million 0.84 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -1.48 (NWXJ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(NWXJ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CUI Global.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technologies, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

About (NWXJ)

Astrex, Inc. is a value-added distributor of electronic components used to connect, control, regulate or store electricity in equipment. The principal products assembled and sold by Astrex are connectors. Connectors link a wire or group of wires to another wire or group of wires. Other products sold include relays, switches, and LEDs.

