Critical Contrast: CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) vs. Flamemaster (NASDAQ:FAME)

Flamemaster (OTCMKTS:FAME) and CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of CSW Industrials shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Flamemaster shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of CSW Industrials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Flamemaster and CSW Industrials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flamemaster 0 0 0 0 N/A CSW Industrials 0 1 0 0 2.00

CSW Industrials has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.09%. Given CSW Industrials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CSW Industrials is more favorable than Flamemaster.

Profitability

This table compares Flamemaster and CSW Industrials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flamemaster N/A N/A N/A CSW Industrials 11.38% 16.09% 12.29%

Volatility and Risk

Flamemaster has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSW Industrials has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flamemaster and CSW Industrials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flamemaster N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CSW Industrials $385.87 million 3.28 $45.88 million N/A N/A

CSW Industrials has higher revenue and earnings than Flamemaster.

Summary

CSW Industrials beats Flamemaster on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flamemaster

Flamemaster Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the aerospace, defense, energy, and transportation industries. The company offers flame retardant coatings that are used in industrial applications to prevent the propagation of fire in electrical cables; and heat resistant coatings for protecting components and structural surfaces, such as the aluminum deck of a naval vessel. It also provides sealants for use in aerospace and marine applications; and epoxy bonding compounds for construction materials, epoxy joint sealers, and silicone thermal coatings and sealants. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Pacoima, California.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers pipe thread sealants, fire stopping sealants and caulks, adhesives/solvent cements, lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. The company serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, Kopr Kote, KATS Coatings, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and Greco Aluminum Railings brands. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

