Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

