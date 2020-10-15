Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
CRNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.
NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.
