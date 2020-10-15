Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,536,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 458.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 128,522 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $16.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

