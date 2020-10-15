Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $335.00 Price Target for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNH. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.24.

UNH opened at $321.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $333.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.85 and a 200-day moving average of $296.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,510 shares of company stock worth $21,767,403. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $120,747,000 after buying an additional 89,211 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,636,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

