Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Euronext from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ING Group cut Euronext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of EUXTF stock opened at $112.63 on Monday. Euronext has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $122.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

