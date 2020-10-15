Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNOW. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.95.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

